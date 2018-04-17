This bizarre viral video with more than 3 million views shows a woman playing on her mobile phone moments after allegedly being stabbed 10 times by her boyfriend and tossed into a dustbin.

Witnesses in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, said the woman surnamed Qin, 32, had been stabbed "more than 10 times" by her furious boyfriend, who was arrested at the scene.

The incident happened outside a local motor vehicles department, where Qin had been involved in a heated argument with the man surnamed Lei, 42, who allegedly attacked her with a fruit knife.

Witnesses said the woman was hacked or stabbed in the back, shoulder and abdomen before being picked up and thrown into the plastic roadside bin.

Footage shared on social media shows the woman appearing to be trapped inside the bin while waiting for medical assistance.

Bizarrely, she passed the time by playing on her smartphone despite her painful injuries.

Local authorities said Qin was taken to the Guangdong Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Her boyfriend is being investigated over the alleged stabbing and was heard repeatedly shouting "adulterous!"

- Australscope