A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she was caught on camera assaulting two female soldiers, including a pregnant one.

Shocking video shows the altercation between Judy Tucker and the two unidentified soldiers on Saturday night at a Cheddars restaurant in Macon, Georgia.

The woman who posted the now-viral video, LaKeycia Ward, says the altercation began when Tucker and her son became angry after the soldiers got in their way as they were trying to park in a handicapped spot, according to the Daily Mail.

When the soldier tells Tucker she's pregnant, she replies: "Well, my husband is handicapped". Photo / YouTube

Ward and other witnesses claim Tucker's son then followed the soldiers inside and began verbally abusing them, calling them "gay black b***hes" and shouting "does the military let lesbians serve?"

Shortly after approaching the soldiers Tucker is seen on video getting upset when one of them pulls out her phone to record the interaction.

"Put that phone down! You do not have the right to take a picture of me!' Tucker yells as both she and her son try grabbing the phone from one of the soldiers.

"First of all, look at me! I'm pregnant! Look at me - You're pushing a pregnant lady!" the soldier says.

"Oh really? By her?" replies Tucker's son.

Tucker then adds: "Well, my husband is handicapped."

Her husband doesn't appear to be present.

Additional footage taken outside the establishment shows Tucker crying as she gets arrested. Photo / Twitter

People in the restaurant then started separating Tucker, her son Robbie and her daughter Angie from the soldiers, before the trio was kicked out, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

Additional footage taken outside the establishment shows Tucker crying as she gets arrested.

Tucker was arrested on simple battery charges and booked into Bibb County Jail.

Daughter Angie can be heard telling a cop that she had "10 big black guys on her" as her mom is taken away.

"We saw the whole thing," an officer replies.

Witnesses say videos of the altercation were instrumental in the arrest because Tucker and her family were claiming they were the ones who were attacked.

She has since been released on bail.

After being taken to Bibb County Jail in tears for assault, Tucker was released on bail. Photo / Facebook

Tucker has an art restoration business and the Facebook page for it has been inundated with comments from people who are appalled by her actions before her arrest.

"How dare you abuse and harass our soldiers in uniform!!! Especially a pregnant one. You and your son have absolutely no class and should be utterly ashamed of yourselves," said one comment.

Another user added: "Thank you for showing your hate. I'm sure you will lose customers for this and your business will soon close ..... I'm glad you we're arrested for being disrespectful and also being a racist to the people who serve and provide protection for this country."