WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise, who was badly wounded by a gunman at a GOP baseball practice 10 months ago, was undergoing a planned follow-up surgery on Monday.

The procedure on the Louisiana congressman was scheduled for Monday morning at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the same facility where he was rushed after the June 2017 shooting that also wounded four others.

The 52-year-old Scalise, the third-ranking House Republican leader, told colleagues that he would return to the Capitol "as soon as my doctors say I'm able."

A person familiar with Scalise's treatments says the congressman is expected to miss a few days of work. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the procedure and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Scalise suffered shattered bones and damaged internal organs in the shooting, which left him near death. He was hospitalized for more than a month. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers killed the gunman, who had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Scalise now maneuvers around the Capitol on crutches and an electric scooter.

He is considered a potential successor to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who announced last week that he won't seek re-election in November. The front-runner in the contest to replace him as top House Republican seems to be Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., his party's No. 2 House leader and a friend of Scalise's.