TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of one of two brothers accused of killing family members (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Jury selection is underway in the trial of the younger of two brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings in their Oklahoma home

Prospective jurors appeared in state district court in Tulsa Monday for the trial of 19-year-old Michael Bever. He's charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill.

Prospective jurors were expected to complete a jury questionnaire and be excused until Tuesday. That's when they'll be questioned for possible service in the case.

Bever was 16 when authorities say he and Robert Bever killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister. Two siblings survived the attack.

Robert Bever was 18 at the time. He pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

