FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury is deliberating in the murder trial of a man who prosecutors say killed a college student after a night of drinking, then dismembered and burned her body.

Deliberations began Monday in Fort Worth in the trial of 31-year-old Charles Dean Bryant, who is also charged with tampering with evidence in the death of 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff, a Texas Woman's University student.

Defense attorney Glynis McGinty said during closing arguments Monday that Vandagriff died accidentally during sex. She says a plastic tie was placed around Vandagriff's neck, causing asphyxiation.

She says Bryant committed a crime by panicking and disposing of the woman's body in September 2016, but he did not commit murder.

Advertisement

Vandagriff's remains were found near a lake two nights after their fatal encounter.