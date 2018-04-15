TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPION MAN CITY

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City won the Premier League title without even playing on Sunday when nearest challenger Manchester United surprisingly lost 1-0 at home to last-place West Bromwich Albion. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 620 words, photos.

WITH:

Advertisement

— SOC--MAN CITY-HOW TITLE WAS WON — How Pep Guardiola turned Manchester City into convincing EPL champions. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

— SOC--MAN UNITED-WEST BROM — United loses to West Brom 1-0, gifts EPL title to Man City. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— SOC--CHAMPION MAN CITY-KEY PLAYERS

— SOC--CHAMPION MAN CITY-KEY WINS

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

MONACO — Paris Saint-Germain won the French league title after beating defending champion Monaco 7-1 on Sunday, with the crushing victory highlighting the obvious gulf between the two teams this season. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 600 words, photos.

US--BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING

BOSTON — It was a day filled with service and commemorations in honor of victims and survivors of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings five years ago. Security is tight for Monday's 122nd running of the iconic race. By Vaishnavee Sharma and Sarah Betincourt. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CRI--IPL ROUNDUP

MOHALI, India — Kings XI Punjab survived Mahendra Singh Dhoni's onslaught to beat Chennai Super Kings by four runs in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Sanju Samson bludgeoned 92 off 45 balls and spearheaded Rajasthan Royals to a 19-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SOC--NEWCASTLE-ARSENAL

NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle virtually assured its Premier League status for another season by coming from behind to beat a depleted Arsenal side 2-1, thanks to Matt Ritchie's second-half winner on Sunday. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SOC--BRAZIL-NEYMAR

SAO PAULO — Brazil star Neymar is "recovering well" from a foot injury and is on schedule to be ready for the World Cup. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 400 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Fernando Torres started bidding farewell to Atletico Madrid by scoring Sunday in a 3-0 win over Levante that strengthened his team's hold on second place in the Spanish league. Francisco "Isco" Alarcon scored one goal and set up another to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at last-place Malaga. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Juventus took a major step toward a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday as it beat Sampdoria 3-0 after Napoli was held to a 0-0 draw at AC Milan. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Schalke beat rival Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Ruhr derby on Sunday to consolidate second place in the Bundesliga and take a giant step toward guaranteeing a Champions League spot. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 370 words, photos.

SOC--SCOTTISH ROUNDUP

GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic stayed on course for back-to-back domestic trebles in Scotland by beating fierce rival Rangers 4-0 to reach the final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday. SENT: 100 words.

TEN--MONTE CARLO MASTERS-WARY NADAL

MONACO — Rafael Nadal is wary of saying he's fully recovered from a troublesome right thigh injury as he defends his Monte Carlo Masters title. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 710 words, photo.

TEN--MONTE CARLO MASTERS

MONACO — Karen Khachanov was clinical on his serve in a 7-5, 6-4 win against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 330 words, photos.

GLF--RBC HERITAGE

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina — Satoshi Kodaira made a 25-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to defeat Si Woo Kim after coming from six shots behind in the final round of the RBC Heritage on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory. By Pete Iacobelli. SENT: 740 words, photos.

GLF--SPANISH OPEN

MADRID — Jon Rahm shot a 5-under 67 Sunday to win the Spanish Open with overnight leader Paul Dunne two strokes behind. SENT: 140 words, photos.

BKN--TIPOFF

Golden State and Philadelphia will look for 2-0 series leads when their playoff matchups resume Monday. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BBA--MLB-SAN JUAN

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Major League Baseball returns to Puerto Rico this week, when Cleveland and Minnesota visit the storm-ravaged island. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 840 words, photos.

BBO--JACKIE ROBINSON DAY

NEW YORK — Jackie Robinson's daughter thinks black baseball players are more reluctant to speak publicly about racial issues than their NFL and NBA colleagues because they constitute a lower percentage of rosters. SENT: 400 words, photos.

HKN--FACEOFF

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are hoping a return home can change the momentum as they Nashville 2-0 in the first-round series. By Pat Graham. SENT: 790 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.