United States: The bells of Old South Church in Boston rang at 2:49 pm local time to commemorate a citywide moment of silence in honour of Boston Marathon bombing survivors and victims. It was an emotional moment in a day filled with service projects and ceremonies to remember those impacted by the deadly bombings five years ago. "On April 15, 2013, our city changed forever but over the last five years, we have reclaimed hope. We have reclaimed the finish line and Boston has emerged with a new strength, a resilience rooted in love," Mayor Marty Walsh said. Jane and Henry Richard, siblings of the youngest victim Martin Richard, and members of the family's foundation, also spoke. Henry Richard urged those listening to follow Martin's message to "choose kindness and do more."

Britain: MPs, celebrities and business leaders have launched a campaign to call for a vote on any final Brexit deal, stepping up a campaign to try to stop what they describe as Britain's damaging departure from the European Union. At a launch in north London, MPs from both the Conservative and Labour parties joined with hundreds of others to press for what they described as a "people's vote" on Brexit. Both Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Labour have ruled out a second referendum after Britons voted 52-48 per cent to leave the bloc almost two years ago, and the country is due to leave the EU in March next year. Actor Patrick Stewart, a supporter of the People's Vote campaign, said campaigners were not asking for a second referendum but rather wanted "another chance to consider what the terms of this divorce are going to be".

Indonesia: A magnitude 5.9 quake has struck off Indonesia in the Moluccas, the US Geological Survey says. The quake, which struck at 2.30am local time, was centred 85.3km northwest of Ternate at a depth of 36.5km below the seabed. The USGS originally reported the quake had a 6.1 magnitude. A magnitude 5.9 is considered moderate and can cause considerable damage when on land.

Brazil: Even imprisonment hasn't knocked former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva out of the lead in Brazil's presidential race. A poll released by the Datafolha institute shows the centre-leftist with a 2-1 advantage over his nearest rival under one election scenario. It's the first survey of Brazilians since da Silva's April 7 jailing on corruption and money laundering charges. He is appealing the conviction, but it could lead electoral courts to rule him ineligible for the ballot. At least 30 per cent of those polled say they back da Silva to return to the office he held from 2003 to 2010. And if he cannot run, two-thirds of his potential supporters said they would vote for whoever he endorses. In a race among 16 potential candidates, the poll showed Da Silva topped conservative lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro 30-15 per cent.

Space: Calling all planets that orbit around bright, nearby stars: Nasa's new Tess spacecraft is looking to do a head count. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite — Tess for short — is embarking on a two-year quest to find and identify mystery worlds thought to be lurking in our cosmic backyard. The spacecraft aims to add thousands of exoplanets, or planets beyond our solar system, to the galactic map for future study. Life might be out there, whether microbial or more advanced, and scientists say Tess and later missions will help answer the age-old question of whether we're alone. Tess is flying on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, scheduled to blast off tomorrow NZT from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Germany: German public broadcaster SWR is reporting that two light planes have collided, killing at least two people. The broadcaster says the collision happened near the southwestern town of Schwaebisch Hall. SWR quotes police as saying it's unclear yet whether there are more victims. Regional daily Suedwest Presse reports the aircraft involved were an ultralight and a small plane. The newspaper says both were approaching Adolf-Wuerth Airport in Schwaebisch Hall for a landing at the time of the collision.

Britain: Buckingham Palace has been transformed as a rainforest design was projected on to the building. The image was displayed as part of a global conservation initiative in the Queen's name. Her Commonwealth Canopy project (QCC) seeks to preserve precious areas of forest for future generations. The artwork features the QCC logo embedded with a pattern of identifiable foliage and tree silhouettes, designed to take the viewer into a forest canopy space. The projection comes at the start of a week that will see representatives of 53 countries gather in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, during which they will discuss environmental themes among other things.

Montenegro: The country's ruling party declared leader Milo Djukanovic the winner of today's presidential election after preliminary projections showed he swept the vote and avoided a runoff. "Milo Djukanovic is the new president of Montenegro," said Milos Nikolic, from the Democratic Party of Socialists. "This is a great victory, a historic victory." The Centre for Monitoring and Research said after a near-complete vote count that Djukanovic won nearly 34 per cent while his main opponent, Mladen Bojanic, won 33 per cent. If confirmed in the official vote count, the result will present a major boost for Djukanovic, who defied Russia to take his country into Nato last year. The vote, the first since Montenegro joined the Western military alliance in December, was seen as a test for Djukanovic, who favours European integration over closer ties to traditional ally Moscow.

