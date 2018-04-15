MILAN (AP) — Prize-winning Italian film director Vittorio Taviani has died at the age of 88.

With his brother Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani created masterpieces of the Italian cinema that claimed top honors at the Cannes and Berlin film festivals.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in a statement that Taviani's death Sunday after a long illness "is a great loss for Italian cinema and culture, which are losing an undeniable and beloved protagonist."

The Taviani brothers were in their early 80s when they won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2012 for the documentary "Caesar Must Die," which showed inmates of a high-security prison staging the Shakespearean tragedy. They won the Palm d'or at Cannes in 1977 for their film "Padre padrone." They built their 50-year career alternating scenes.

Paolo Taviani is 86.