TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Manchester City can move closer to the Premier League title by winning at fourth-place Tottenham, while third-place Liverpool hosts Bournemouth. Chelsea rallied from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Southampton in the early game. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT, photos. Separates on Saturday's 7 EPL games.

RAC--GRAND NATIONAL

Advertisement

AINTREE, England — Thirty-eight horses line up for the 171st edition of the Grand National, one of the world's most famous horse races. No woman has ever ridden a horse to victory in the 4½-mile race over 30 fences and there are three female jockeys this time around, including Katie Walsh on the well-backed Baie Des Iles. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words. Race starts at 1615 GMT.

CAR--F1-CHINESE GP

SHANGHAI — It's still early, but it looks like Ferrari is back. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel claimed pole position for Sunday?s Chinese Grand Prix, where the German will be going for his third straight victory to open the Formula One season. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 500 words, photos.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES-TRACK

GOLD COAST, Australia — A Jamaican track team featuring the world's fastest active sprinter and the women's dual Olympic sprint champion didn't win a gold medal in the 100-, 200- or 4x100-meter relays at the Commonwealth Games. By John Pye. SENT: 710 words, photos.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROUNDUP

GOLD COAST, Australia — Mary Kom is back on the international stage in boxing. The mother of three and now politician in India made a successful return to the ring at a major multi-sports event on Saturday. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 920 words, photos.

ALSO:

— COM--RGU-RUGBY SEVENS — Pulling power of Fiji rugby obvious at Commonwealth Games. SENT: 560 words.

BOX--PACQUIAO-ROACH SPLIT

LOS ANGELES — Manny Pacquiao and trainer Freddie Roach say their 16-year partnership has ended. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 420 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Leader Barcelona tries to recover from its Champions League flop when it plays third-place Valencia. Barca is looking to achieve a Spanish league record of 39 consecutive games unbeaten. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1615 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

Lyon is peaking at the right time in its bid for third place in the French league and a Champions League playoff spot next season. With forward Memphis Depay in top form, Lyon looks for a fifth straight league win when it takes on Amiens at home. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2030 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — In its first game since learning its coach was leaving for Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt visits Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, before Bayern celebrates its title win against visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

ALSO:

— SOC--MLS CAPSULES — Dwyer scores 99th goal, Orlando City tops Union 2-0. SENT: 170 words.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

MELBOURNE, Australia — Argentina's Jaguares rallied from 19-3 down in the second half to beat the Melbourne Rebels 25-22 in Super Rugby on Saturday. SENT: 640 words.

GLF--SPANISH OPEN

MADRID — Ireland's Paul Dunne starts the third round of the Spanish Open with a 3-shot lead. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Brooke Henderson settles for a 1-shot lead in Hawaii. SENT: 550 words.

HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES

PITTSBURGH — Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists, Brian Elliott stopped 34 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night to even the first-round Eastern Conference series at a game apiece. SENT: 450 words, photo.

WITH:

— HKN--PLAYOFF REDEMPTION — Vanek, Nash among players seeking playoff redemption. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 690 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Todd Frazier hit his first two home runs with the Mets, and New York extended its winning streak to nine with a 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. SENT: 1,870 words, photos.

BBO--OHTANI-JAPAN'S BIG HIT

TOKYO — Ohtani's electrifying start to MLB career is a big hit in Japan where his games are shown live in the morning by national broadcaster NHK. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 640 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.