Palestinians were streaming to tent camps along Gaza's border with Israel for the third of what are planned to be weekly mass protests until mid-May.

The marches are organised by Gaza's Islamic militant group Hamas, but turnout is also being driven by desperation among the territory's two million residents.

Marchers protest against a decade-old blockade and assert what they say is a "right of return" of Palestinian refugees to what is now Israel.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh this week renewed a pledge that the marches would pave the way for a return of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to what is now Israel.

"We will return to Palestine, our villages and Jerusalem," Haniyeh said in a fiery speech at one of five protest camps set up along the border.

He stopped short of threatening a mass breach of the border, though another Hamas leader has done so in recent speeches.

Israel has accused Hamas of using the protests as a cover for carrying out attacks and bringing infiltrators into Israel. It has said some of those at the border tried to damage the fence, planted explosives or hurled firebombs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week visited Sderot, an Israeli community near Gaza, and said Israel's top priority is its security.

Israel and Egypt have enforced a blockade since Hamas overran the territory in 2007. Hamas has fought three cross-border wars with Israel, and its political charter calls for Israel's destruction.

In two weeks, 34 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire, including 27 during protests. Israel alleges Hamas is using protests as a cover for attacks. Rights groups say the military's open-fire orders are unlawful.

Yesterday, hundreds flocked to one of five camps near Gaza City, stepping on a large Israeli flag laid out on the ground at the entrance.