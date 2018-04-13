MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Authorities in Nicaragua say they have put out a forest fire that raged out of control for nine days, scorching about (13,500 acres) 5,500 hectares in a southern nature reserve.

Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo says the blaze in the Indio Maiz reserve near Costa Rica was extinguished through the efforts of 1,500 workers including soldiers and volunteers. Nicaragua had also sought help from El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico and the United States.

Murillo said Friday that overflights confirmed there are no more flames in the area, though crews were working to ensure there would be no flare-ups. Authorities are investigating the cause.

The area is home to the Rama and Kriol indigenous people, as well as diverse fauna including endangered green and scarlet macaws.