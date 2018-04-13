SAO PAULO (AP) — A governor in northern Brazil wants to close her state's border with Venezuela due to a heavy influx of migrants from the crisis-wracked country.

Roraima Gov. Suely Campos asked Brazil's top court on Friday to let her take that step. There is no deadline for a decision by the court.

Campos said in her request that the health system in her poor state has been overwhelmed by the arrival of Venezuelans in recent months. She also said that crime has spiked.

The governor estimates up to 700 Venezuelans are crossing the border with Roraima every day to avoid hardship in the country governed by President Nicolas Maduro.

Campos told Brazilian media later that President Michel Temer has been ineffective in helping her state contain the humanitarian crisis.