GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan prosecutors and the United Nations-sponsored anticorruption commission say that leaked information has allowed three people to evade arrest prior to planned raids.

Prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval says that a change in how judges issue arrest orders allows information that previously was more closely held to leak.

In a news conference Friday, Supreme Court justices said they would look at returning to the prior process to avoid such leaks.

The anticorruption commission, known by its initials CICIG, says in a statement that the arrest targets will face charges including embezzlement, fraud and money laundering. The case is related to the purchase of ambulances.

None of the targets were at home when authorities arrived. In one case, a suspect's lawyer was there waiting.