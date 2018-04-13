VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has convicted a 19-year-old of involvement in plans for two Islamic extremist attacks in Germany, one of which was supposed to be carried out by a 12-year-old boy.

The Austria Press Agency reported that the defendant was convicted Friday in Vienna of attempted incitement to murder as a terrorist crime. He was given a nine-year sentence.

The Austrian of Albanian descent was accused of trying to incite a 12-year-old to attack a Christmas market in Ludwigshafen in 2016, and plotting an attack on the United States' Ramstein Air Base along with a 16-year-old girl.

Defense lawyer Wolfgang Blaschitz said he is considering appealing.

Advertisement

The defendant testified he became a supporter of the Islamic State group following a previous jail term for robbery. He denied ordering any attacks.