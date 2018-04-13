DENVER (AP) — A Republican senator says President Trump has promised to support legislation protecting the marijuana industry in states that have legalized the drug.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner says Trump made the pledge to him in a Wednesday night conversation. Gardner has been working on bipartisan legislation to prevent prosecution of people who obey marijuana laws in states like Colorado.

Though some use of marijuana has been legalized in 24 states, the drug is illegal under federal law.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January rescinded Obama-era protections that limited federal prosecutions of people in states where marijuana was legal. Gardner in response used his power in the Senate to stop consideration of new nominees to the Department of Justice.

Gardner says he will now allow those nominations to proceed.