NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island city councilman has been ordered to make a charitable contribution after entering an Alford plea on a charge of making an obscene phone call to a 13-year-old boy.

The Newport Daily News reports a judge accepted 47-year-old John Florez' plea Wednesday. The plea means he acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict without admitting guilt.

Florez previously said he was trying to get the boy to stop sending aggressive and sexual messages to his daughter, and he never threatened the boy with harm.

Florez cited business reasons when he resigned from the Newport City Council in January.

He has been ordered to make a $100 donation to the Violent Crimes Indemnity fund, and his charge will be dismissed if he stays out of trouble for one year.

