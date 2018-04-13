FLORENCE, N.J. (AP) — A homeless man whose selfless act of using his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist got him worldwide attention and an unexpected windfall says he's still struggling with addiction.

Six months ago, Johnny Bobbitt Jr.'s act of kindness was the subject of a GoFundMe page that went viral. The woman he helped, Kate McClure, set it up as a way to give back to him, and more than $400,000 was donated.

McClure and her boyfriend set up two trusts for him.

Bobbitt Jr. tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that instead of a house he bought a new camper, which is parked on land owned by McClure's family.

He says he used "a small amount" of the donated money to buy drugs, but now he's in rehab and has been clean for three weeks.

