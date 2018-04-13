NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenya-based wildlife organization says prominent conservationist Daphne Sheldrick has died at age 83.

A statement by The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust says she died Thursday evening after a long battle with breast cancer.

Sheldrick received global attention for her work raising more than 200 orphaned baby elephants. The statement says that "more than 100 orphaned elephants are now living a wild life, with 29 known wild born babies."

The trust says Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 appointed Sheldrick Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.