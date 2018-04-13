LIMA, Peru (AP) — A steadily growing list of leaders have followed U.S. President Donald Trump in choosing to send an alternate to what is slated to be a decidedly low-key Summit of the Americas for Western Hemisphere leaders.

The regional gathering is set to kick off Friday in Peru without the presence of at least four presidents besides Trump — and the list of canceled RSVPs could grow.

Cuban President Raul Castro has not officially confirmed his attendance and a high-ranking Peruvian official says it's unlikely he will arrive. Nicaragua's president is also widely expected to snub the event in solidarity with socialist Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who had his invitation withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the presidents of Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Paraguay have all announced they will be staying home, saying they need to attend to pressing domestic matters and will send alternates instead.

Advertisement

Some analysts believe the shrinking list of presidential attendees could be indicative of leaders lowering the priority they place on the summit. Trump is the first U.S. president to ditch the event, which was started by President Bill Clinton in 1994 as a way to assert American trade influence in the region. Trump canceled in order to manage the U.S. response to an apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria.

"It appears that in most of these situations, there are specific and unique reasons for heads of state not to attend," said Matt Clausen, head of the Washington Office on Latin America. "What has changed since President Trump pulled out is the calculus about the overall importance of the summit."