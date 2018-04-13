ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge will consider whether to halt the prison release of a former radical who fatally shot two New York City police officers in 1971.

A hearing in a Patrolmen's Benevolent Association's lawsuit is scheduled for Friday afternoon in state Supreme Court in Albany. The officers' union filed the suit on behalf of Diane Piagentini, widow of one of the slain officers, in an effort to keep Herman Bell in prison.

She and PBA President Pat Lynch plan to attend the hearing.

Bell was granted parole last month. He's scheduled for release Tuesday from a maximum-security prison in upstate New York.

Advertisement

The 70-year-old Bell has served 44 years for his role in the fatal shootings of officers Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini at a Harlem housing development.