ROME (AP) — Italy's president says a second round of consultations aimed at forming a new government has failed, and that he will consider for a few days how to break the logjam.

Sergio Mattarella said Friday that the discussions among political parties "to give life to a majority in parliament that sustains a government have not made progress." Mattarella said he has impressed upon the parties the urgency of having a fully functional government in Italy, referring also to the threat of U.S. air strikes against Syria. He said he would give himself a few days to consider next steps.

Both the center-right coalition led by Matteo Salvini and the populist 5-Star Movement are claiming the right to head a new government following last month's inconclusive elections.