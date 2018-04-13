Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. COMMANDER IN CHIEF AVOIDS RASH RESOLUTION

President Trump has put off a final decision on possible military strikes against Syria after tweeting earlier that they could happen "very soon or not so soon at all."

2. WHO'S HAVING SECOND THOUGHTS ABOUT HUGE COMMERCIAL DEAL

Advertisement

Trade officials have been asked by the president to explore the possibility of the United States rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, a free trade deal Trump pulled out of during his first days in office

3. FORMER FBI DIRECTOR'S BOOK PAINTS UNVARNISHED PRESIDENTIAL PICTURE

James Comey blasts Trump as unethical and "untethered to truth," comparing him to a mafia don and calling his leadership of the country "ego driven and about personal loyalty."

4. CHIEF ACCUSER TAKES THE STAND AT BILL COSBY'S SEXUAL ASSAULT TRIAL

Andrea Constand says the comedian drugged and molested her in 2004, but his lawyers accuse her of being a "con artist" who framed Cosby for money

5. WHICH PACHYDERMS ARE GETTING MORE PROTECTION

The battle to save Africa's elephants is gaining some momentum, with killings declining and some herds showing signs of recovery.

6. SOME EDUCATORS ARE GETTING POLITICIANS TO LISTEN

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is offering teachers a 20 percent wage hike by 2020, but they want more details before responding .

7. CAN NEW TECHNOLOGIES GET THE VISUALLY IMPAIRED BEHIND THE WHEEL

Advocates for the estimated 1.3 million legally blind people in the U.S. are worried the industry is not factoring their needs into the design of self-driving vehicles.

8. USING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO KEEP AN EYE ON THE BOVINES

A Dutch company is using a motion-sensing device to predict whether a particular the animal is ill, has become less productive, or is ready to breed, helping farmers better manage their herds.

9. WHAT'S GIVING A BOOST TO TINSELTOWN

As Hollywood has struggled to find areas of growth outside of the pages of comic books, it's now hailing slashers as saviors.

10. WHO WAS DISTINGUISHED FOR SUPPORTING THE LGBTQ COMMUNITY

Britney Spears has won the Vanguard Award, given to an entertainer who has made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.