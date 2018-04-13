ISLAMABAD (AP) — Family members of a young Pakistani man killed by a U.S. diplomat in a road accident have rallied in the capital, Islamabad, asking the government to ensure that justice is done.

Friday's rally was held near the Islamabad road where 22-year-old Ateeq Baig was killed and another person was injured when the U.S. military attaché Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall allegedly ran a red light and hit his motorcycle last week.

Baig's father Mohammad Idrees took part in the rally. He says so far, no U.S. Embassy official has visited his home for condolences.

Pakistan has already lodged a formal protest with U.S. Ambassador David Hale, who expressed sympathy for the victims' families and assured cooperation with the investigation.

The embassy has issued a security alert restricting personnel movement in Islamabad.