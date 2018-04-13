BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — "This Is Us" has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney Spears.

The 29th annual ceremony held Thursday at the Beverly Hilton also recognized "Master of None" for an episode in which Lena Waithe's character comes out to her family.

Halle Berry presented Waithe with the honor, and the actresses embraced onstage before Waithe delivered her acceptance speech.

Spears received the group's Vanguard Award, which was presented by Ricky Martin.

The Chilean film "A Fantastic Woman" won for outstanding limited release film.

The GLAAD Media Awards bestows awards for projects that provide "fair, accurate and multi-dimensional" depictions of LGBTQ characters. Its awards are split between two ceremonies. Several additional awards will be presented in New York on May 5.