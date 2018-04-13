This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was taken into police custody after a tense showdown with his own supporters, capping an intense three days that underscored raw emotions over the incarceration of a once wildly popular leader who has been engulfed by corruption allegations.

In Guatemala City, soldiers returned to their barracks after attending a ceremony marking the withdrawal of the army from day-to-day law enforcement duties. President Jimmy Morales announced in March that he would withdraw troops from the streets following accusations that soldiers were involved in corruption and criminal activities. The army had taken on policing duties, alongside the police, for the past 18 years.

A humpback whale stranded on Argentina's coast died despite a round-the-clock rescue effort that drew dozens of volunteers. In a desperate attempt to keep the whale alive, Mar de Plata residents joined the effort, dousing the 10-meter-long (33-foot-long) animal with water and covering it with moist cloths.

In Bolivia, an explosion inside a tin mine in Huanuni, south of La Paz, left at least eight people dead and about 13 wounded. A dump truck transporting miners and dynamite apparently exploded accidentally when the vehicle descended down a ramp into the mine.

About 600 remaining participants in the migrant caravan that drew President Donald Trump's ire made their last stop in Mexico City to give thanks to the Virgin of Guadalupe. The caravan started about two weeks ago near Mexico's southern border. The largely symbolic caravan is held annually to draw attention to the dangers faced by migrants.

