A man sits outside an American apparel store in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping promised to cut auto import taxes and open China's markets further amid a spiraling trade dispute with the United States.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, supporters of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye rally for her release in Seoul, where she was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

In disputed Kashmir, an Indian policeman fires a smoke grenade to disperse stone-throwing youths who were protesting the killings of three civilians.

The Fiji team celebrates after defeating Kenya in the final of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

