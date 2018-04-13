As Jane Flanagan strolled through the cashed-up streets of Sydney's Dover Heights on her way to work she casually took her key out and made a 10cm gash into a Audi four-wheel-drive.

The nonchalant town planner did this five times in total, but little did she know that someone was watching.

The car owner Evan Hansimikali caught the 53-year-old twice on a dashcam he had set up to catch the culprit after his Audi had been targeted four times.

Secretly filmed footage shows the mother-of-one reaching out inconspicuously and quickly dragging the key along the car's bonnet.

Advertisement

Shocked by what he discovered, he took the footage to the police who then slapped Flanagan with five charges of malicious damage.

Yesterday, Flanagan was fined $1250 after carving five 10cm gashes into the Audi 4WD — causing damage to the paintwork of the luxury vehicle.

Now, she has revealed why she was targeting the car.

Flanagan believed the Audi was blocking the footpath, and was therefore parked illegally, Nine News reported.

However, the claims were disputed by Mr Hansimikali who said the Audi was "absolutely parked legally" and he was left flabbergasted when he found out who was targeting his car.

"I didn't know her and that she lived so close to us and that you would do that to one of your neighbours," the father-of-three told Nine News, and he shared some advice for motorists who have been targeted by keyers.

"Get a dashcam. Get cameras. Whatever you have to do," he said.

"It's obviously very hard to catch someone if you don't have some sort of proof of it."

He said he did not expect the vandal to be someone he has never seen or spoken to in his life.

But Mr Hansimikali said he had probably seen her before.

Flanagan passed the man's home every day on her way to the bus stop, where she would commute to work.

It is understood Mr Hansimikali is lodging a claim with his insurance company the vehicle is now under repair.