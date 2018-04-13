MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in central Mexico say assailants have shot to death a mayor near the colonial city of Puebla.

The Puebla state prosecutors' office said Thursday that Jose Efrain Garcia was killed when gunmen blocked his vehicle on a road and opened fire.

Garcia was mayor of the town of Tlanepantla, just east of Puebla. The area has been a hotbed of thieves drilling illegal taps into state-owned pipelines to steal fuel.

At least 55 mayors or mayors-elect have been killed in Mexico since 2006, often by criminal gangs or corrupt police.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Mexico's Green party said a female state assembly candidate was killed in the neighboring state of Michoacan.

In February, two female state assembly candidates were slain in Guerrero.

Violence threatens Mexico's July 1 presidential and local elections.