RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's military has started a three-week program aimed at improving and strengthening police forces in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The federal government put the military in charge of Rio's security forces nearly two months ago amid a spike in violent crime. On Thursday, the military program got underway and Col. Carlos Cinelli said it will "review policing practices in order to improve them."

The program also includes target practice courses, the disassembly and assembly of rifles and guns, and weapons maintenance.