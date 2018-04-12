BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have approved an expansion project that aims to reduce natural gas flaring.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission approved the expansion of the Oneok Bear Creek natural gas processing plant on Wednesday, The Bismarck Tribune reported. The plant will also need approval from the North Dakota Department of Health.

The plant has been operational since 2016, processing 80 million cubic feet (2.27 million cubic meters) of natural gas per day. It'll process natural gas gathered from local oil and gas wells, and natural gas liquids will be transported through a pipeline. Residue gas will be transferred to the Northern Border Pipeline.

Commissioner Brian Kroshus said increasing natural gas processing capacity will help companies meet their targets. State regulations require oil producers to capture at least 85 percent of Bakken natural gas produced.

"We're going to continue to see more of this type of development so producers can hit their flaring percentages," Kroshus said.

The expansion is one of five natural gas processing plant expansions or construction projects under development in the state.

"It's a major, major increase in North Dakota's gas processing capabilities, which is going to take trucks off the road, reduce flaring and enhance the value of our gas production," Public Service Commission Chairman Randy Christmann said.

