SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A small mountain town in central Puerto Rico whose economy depended heavily on manufacturing says it will dismiss 200 employees in the largest layoff of its kind in the U.S. territory in more than a decade.

Spokeswoman Eunice Castro told The Associated Press on Thursday that it is the first time the town of Cidra has ever had to reduce its workforce. She said the town is running out of money after the closure of a Pepsi manufacturing plant in February.

The soft drink company generated some $7.5 million a year and represented 40 percent of Cidra's budget.

Government officials worry it will be the first round of many layoffs as Puerto Rico struggles to recuperate from Hurricane Maria amid an 11-year recession.