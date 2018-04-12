NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the Bill Cosby sexual-assault retrial (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of his sexual assault retrial.

Cosby walked into the suburban Philadelphia courthouse on Thursday morning.

Women who say Cosby knocked them out with intoxicants and sexually assaulted them decades ago are getting a chance to confront him.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt described the women as the supporting cast for chief accuser Andrea Constand.

Janice Baker-Kinney is expected to return to the witness stand Thursday after punctuating her first two hours of testimony at Cosby's sexual assault retrial with a firm declaration: "I was raped."

One woman testifying on Wednesday pointedly called Cosby a "serial rapist."

The charged rhetoric has irritated Cosby's lawyers, who have lost two bids for a mistrial.

Asked how Cosby was holding up, Wyatt said, "Mr. Cosby's great."

12:25 a.m.

Prosecutors are building a case that the man once revered as "America's Dad" was one of Hollywood's biggest predators long before he met the chief accuser in his retrial.