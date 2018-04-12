NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Council has passed 11 bills designed to strengthen workplace sexual harassment protections.

According to The Wall Street Journal , Democratic Council Speaker Corey Johnson says the legislation is designed to provide all New Yorkers "a safe and respectful workplace."

The bills are subject to approval by Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Employers with 15 or more workers would have to conduct annual anti-sexual-harassment training for all employees.

Another bill extends protections to any employee, regardless of a company's size.

The statute of limitations for filing harassment claims would be extended from one year to three years.

Contractors would be required to include their anti-sexual-harassment policies in applications for city business.

City agencies would be required to report workplace harassment incidents to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

