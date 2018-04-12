A woman has fallen overboard from the cruise ship Pacific Dawn, with a major search now under way.

A crew member saw the woman fall over the side of the ship about 4pm AEST, 150 nautical miles west of New Caledonia, the ship's owner P & O said.

"A crew member notified the bridge straight away and the 'man overboard' incident response was activated immediately," spokesman David Jones said in a statement.

P&O's Pacific Dawn.

"In line with this response, Pacific Dawn turned around to follow the course it was on at the time of the incident."

The Australian Maritime Safety Bureau and New Caledonian authorities have issued a call for nearby vessels to assist in the search.

Brisbane man Damien Pesch is holidaying on the ship with his family, and told AAP conditions in the search area are rough, with 3 to 4 metre swells and night having already fallen.

Mr Pesch said little information was being given to passengers about the situation other than they were searching for the missing woman. The ship had been on a week-long cruise of Pacific Islands, leaving Brisbane last Saturday.

The ship was in the Coral Sea, bound for Brisbane on the return leg when the incident occurred.

Another man, Jon Trevithick, believed to be a passenger on the ship posted a picture on Twitter at 5.30pm, of a lone rescue ring in the sea. "Horrendous here on ship," he wrote. "Ship going round and round searching".

Horrendous here on ship. Man over board an hour ago. Ship going round and round searching. pic.twitter.com/jpC0NGRomU — Jonathan Trevithick (@JonTrevithick) April 12, 2018

Asked if it was "just an exercise" he replied: "This is real".