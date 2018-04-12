LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in Britain (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

The international chemical watchdog is preparing to release its report on the nerve agent used to poison a former spy and his daughter in southwestern England as Russia continues to deny suggestions that it was behind the attack.

Britain's Foreign Office says it has asked the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to publish a summary of its findings at midday on Thursday.

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union. Russia denies any involvement, saying Britain hasn't provided any evidence for its assertion.

The findings come after Yulia Skripal on Wednesday rejected Russian embassy assistance, adding that "no one speaks for me, or for my father, but ourselves."

9:50 a.m.

Russia's Embassy in London is questioning the authenticity of a statement attributed to one of the victims of a nerve agent attack in England, saying it has been crafted to support Britain's version of events.

The embassy says the statement released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Service on behalf of Yulia Skripal strengthens suspicions she is being held against her will.

It says British authorities "must urgently provide tangible evidence that Yulia is alright and not deprived of her freedom."

Yulia Skripal, 33, was released from the hospital earlier this week and transferred to an undisclosed "secure location." Britain blames Russia for the attack on Yulia and her father, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. They were found slumped on a park bench in the city of Salisbury on March 4.