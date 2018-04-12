LONDON (AP) — Russia's Embassy in London is questioning the authenticity of a statement attributed to one of the victims of a nerve agent attack in England, saying it has been crafted to support Britain's version of events.

The embassy says the statement released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Police Service on behalf of Yulia Skripal strengthens suspicions she is being held against her will.

It says British authorities "must urgently provide tangible evidence that Yulia is alright and not deprived of her freedom."

Yulia Skripal, 33, was released from the hospital earlier this week and transferred to an undisclosed "secure location." Britain blames Russia for the attack on Yulia and her father, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who were found slumped on a park bench in the city of Salisbury on March 4.