BEIJING (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is saying there is "some tension" in relations with Beijing, following accusations of Chinese meddling in the country's politics and concerns over China's influence in the South Pacific.

Turnbull in a radio interview Thursday sought to emphasize positivity in the relationship and declined to say whether Australian officials had been refused visas to China for political reasons.

He said he was confident that "any misunderstandings" would be resolved.

Beijing has been angered by legislation aimed at blocking foreign influence in Australian politics, issuing stern protests against accusations against China.

Without citing China directly, Turnbull said it was crucial for the government to ensure that only Australians influence their country's political processes.

China's growing South Pacific presence has also raised concerns among Australian politicians and media.