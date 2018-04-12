BALTIMORE (AP) — An overdose-reversal drug is a critical tool to easing America's coast-to-coast opioid epidemic. But not everyone on the front lines has all they need.

Baltimore's health department is rationing its supplies of naloxone because it says it can't afford an adequate stockpile. City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen says they are forced to make hard decisions weekly about who gets the life-saving drug.

Public health departments in other hard-hit municipalities are also feeling the squeeze.

There's growing anticipation that naloxone will become easier to secure shortly. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams has urged more federal funds to be dedicated to increasing antidote access.