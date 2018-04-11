A pedestrian has been hit by a car and flung through the air by a rogue driver during an emotional vigil in Los Angeles.

As pedestrians gathered to mourn a cyclist who was fatally struck by a car just a day earlier, a gold-coloured sedan baralled through a red light and hit a man crossing the street, sending him flying through the air.

The driver then sped off, leaving the injured man to limp for safety as onlookers attempted to chase down the car.

About 100 cyclists were at the vigil for Frederick Fraizer, who was killed almost exactly 24 hours earlier after being struck by a car which didn't stop.

A car sped through a red light and struck a pedestrian during a vigil Wednesday for a cyclist killed by another hit-and-run driver. Photo / KTLA

Some drivers appeared upset that they had difficulty getting through the intersection.

Several vehicles, including an apparent older-model gold Toyota sedan, were seen trying to push through the cyclists.

The pedestrian who was hit was also a friend of Fraizer.

Now Los Angeles police are looking for the drivers and vehicles involved in both hit-and-run crashes.