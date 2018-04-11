MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and police in the troubled southern state of Guerrero have escorted a convoy of 92 people terrorized by drug cartels out of their mountain hamlet.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says the convoy of mostly the elderly, women and children left Laguna de Huayanalco in the township of Totolapan because they fear the drug gangs that operate in the area.

Alvarez said in a statement Wednesday that the residents loaded into 11 private vehicles and were escorted out of town.

Last month, 13 people were evacuated from Totolapan because they feared for their safety.

Alvarez says Wednesday's convoy went to the town of Atoyac, across the state near the Pacific coast. It was not immediately clear why that destination was chosen.