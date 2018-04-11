FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on a 6-year-old girl's death and the charges against her parents (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Police say the mother of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl found dead told her 9-year-old son not to call 911 and used super glue to close a wound on his neck.

Thirty-seven-year-old Shana Pedroso and 38-year-old Marvin Brito were charged with reckless endangerment of a child at Fitchburg District Court on Wednesday. Pedroso was also charged with assault and battery, while Brito was charged with permitting substantial injury to a child.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Police responded to a call at the Fitchburg home Tuesday and found the boy injured and the girl unresponsive. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital. The boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Pedroso and Brito, the children's father, are being held without bail. A hearing is scheduled for April 18.

9:10 a.m.

This story has been corrected to show that arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, not Tuesday.