TORONTO (AP) — Canadian alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is now facing a seventh murder charge.

The prosecution said in court that the 66-year-old landscaper has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi. McArthur appeared by video during Wednesday's session.

Police say McArthur targeted men he met through dating apps that cater to gay men, meeting them at bars in the "Gay Village" area of Toronto, as well as male prostitutes.

Police have trying to identify the remains of several men found at a property McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business.

Police are due to give a press conference later in the day.