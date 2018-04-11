PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has deported nearly 100 Chinese citizens accused of defrauding people in China in an internet scam.

A senior Interior Ministry official, Gen. Ouk Haiseila, said Wednesday the 89 suspects, including 15 women, were flown out of the Cambodian capital on two planes sent by the Chinese government. He said members of the group contacted women in China over social media and tricked them into sending nude or erotic photos, then extorted money by threatening to spread the images online.

Ouk Haiseila said their deportation Tuesday came after their arrest last month.

Online scams by Chinese gangs that operate from foreign countries and target mainland Chinese are common throughout Southeast Asia. Since 2012, Cambodia has sent at least 1,000 Chinese and Taiwanese residents involved in such schemes to China.