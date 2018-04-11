Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT SENATORS ARE DOING WHILE TRUMP FUMES OVER FBI RAID

A bipartisan group of four lawmakers is crafting a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job as the president publicly muses about firing him.

2. IN US-CHINA TRADE SPAT, WHO HAS THE UPPER HAND

Advertisement

Trump faces continuing churn in his administration and a tough challenge in midterm elections, while Xi Jinping leads an outwardly stable authoritarian regime.

3. WHAT ZUCKERBERG SAID ABOUT NETWORK'S DATA SCANDAL

The Facebook chief told senators that he made mistakes and the social network's mission is to "help people connect." And no, he's not resigning.

4. LEGISLATURES LACK PUBLIC RECORDS OF MISCONDUCT CLAIMS

An AP review finds the majority of state legislative chambers across the U.S. have no records publicly available of sexual misconduct claims, even where lawmakers have been disciplined or publicly accused of harassment.

5. ALGERIAN MILITARY PLANE CRASHES

The North African country's emergency services says more than 100 people were killed in the crash of a Soviet-designed Il-76 plane southwest of the capital.

6. SESSIONS HEADS TO THE BORDER

The attorney general is traveling to New Mexico to speak about immigration to a meeting of sheriffs while National Guard troops deploy to the U.S.-Mexico border.

7. BOSTON MARATHON BOMB SURVIVORS INSPIRE MEDICAL PROGRESS

Science has made promising advances in amputations and artificial limbs in the five years since the attack that maimed 17.

8. COMMUNICATION, COLLABORATION, COOPERATION

Those are a few favorite things when it comes to "managing up" at work, but handling a difficult boss can be tricky and if not played correctly, a job killer.

9. AS NUMBERS DWINDLE, JEWS WHO FOUGHT NAZIS RECALL STRUGGLE

As Israel marks Holocaust memorial day, there are fewer numbers of those who actively resisted the Nazis during World War II and helped shape Israel's fighting spirit.

10. LAST DAY OF NBA SEASON HAS A GAME 7 FEEL

For Denver and Minnesota, the winner of Game 82 goes to the playoffs, loser to the offseason.