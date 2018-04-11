COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden's king says the resignation of three members from the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Literature Prize is "deeply unfortunate and risk seriously damaging" the body's "important activities."

The prestigious Nobel institution has been troubled by the resignation of Klas Ostergren, Kjell Espmark and Peter Englund Friday, who quit after the 18-member academy voted against removing a colleague whose husband is embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations.

In his second statement this week, Carl XVI Gustav, said Wednesday that "it is crucial that all involved now realize their responsibility for the institution and contribute to resolving conflicts."

The king is the academy's patron, and must approve any of the secret votes by the body before they are made public.