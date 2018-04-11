BEIJING (AP) — The first subway line in the northwestern Chinese city of Urumqi will require riders to show identification, adding to a growing list of security regulations in the restive surrounding region of Xinjiang.

The rule allows for fines of up to 200 yuan ($32) for those without valid tickets or who use others' IDs to buy them once the line begins running later this year, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, which said the measure passed the Xinjiang regional legislature on Sunday.

Xinjiang is home to the Uighur (pronounced WEE-gur) Turkic Muslim ethnic group, which monitoring groups say has been targeted in a sweeping surveillance and security campaign that has sent thousands of people into detention and political indoctrination centers.

Officials say the crackdown is necessary to stamp out a long-simmering separatist movement fed in part by Islamic extremism, as well as resentment against large-scale Chinese migration to the area, strict controls on religious and cultural observances, and growing economic disparities. Hundreds have died in violent clashes in recent years blamed by the government on separatists.

Uighur activists and international rights groups say the security campaign, which has accelerated markedly since 2016, exacerbates tensions and unfairly targets the entire Uighur population of more than 10 million.