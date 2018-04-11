LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — As thousands of National Guard troops deploy to the Mexico border, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also traveling to the Southwest to speak about immigration to a meeting of sheriffs Wednesday.

Sessions will speak in Las Cruces at the Texas Border Sheriff's Coalition Annual Spring Meeting with the Southwestern Border Sheriff's Coalition. The sheriffs' counties are located within 25 miles of the United States' southern border.

A 37 percent increase in illegal border crossings in March brought more than 50,000 immigrants into the United States.

The attorney general has directed federal prosecutors to put more emphasis on charging people with illegal entry, including those entering the United States for the first time.

Immigrant rights activists promised to protest Sessions' visit.