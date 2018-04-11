WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of four senators is reviving legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job as President Donald Trump publicly muses about firing him.

Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Cory Booker of New Jersey are behind the measure. It would give any special counsel a 10-day window in which he or she could seek expedited judicial review of a firing. The review would determine whether the firing was for good cause.

Two people familiar with the bill say the senators plan to introduce it Wednesday. They are not authorized to discuss the bill ahead of its release and requested anonymity.

The legislation combines two bipartisan bills introduced last summer.