PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix has had its first 100-degree day of the year.

National Weather Service meteorologists say Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport reached the triple-digit mark Tuesday due to a strong area of high pressure over the region.

The 100-degree high also tied a record for April 10 that was set in 1989 and it's the fourth-earliest 100-degree day Phoenix has ever seen.

The city did not get its first 100-degree day last year until May 3.

Meteorologists say Phoenix's average high for April 10 is 84 degrees.

The earliest Phoenix reached 100 degrees was on March 26, 1988, and the latest was on June 18, 1913.