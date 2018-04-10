Britain: The British offices of the Murdoch entertainment empire 21st Century Fox have been raided by investigators from the European Commission. It is understood that competition watchdogs gained access to the company's offices in Hammersmith, west London, today to seize documents and computer records. The full details of the confidential investigation, which is believed to be in its early stages, are unclear. The building is home to Fox Networks, the company's channels business. The European Commission confirmed it is investigating media companies across the EU over a suspected cartel in sports rights distribution and broadcasting.

Brazil: Brazilian authorities say a police gunbattle with inmates and their supporters trying to stage a mass escape from a prison in the country's north has left 20 people dead. Public security officials in Para state have identified 19 of the dead as prisoners or their supporters at the Santa Izabel penitentiary in the metro area of the state capital of Belem. At least four people were injured.

United States: A police officer shot and killed a man authorities said was waving a black pellet gun and threatening patrons inside a casino today — the second fatal shooting by officers in Montana's largest city in less than 24 hours.The two deaths mark the latest in a string of suspects killed by law enforcement in recent months as Billings struggles to contain a surge in violence and property crimes. Authorities say the lawbreaking is largely driven by illegal drugs coming into the city of 110,000 people.

Burma: Seven soldiers have been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour in a remote area, for participating in a massacre of 10 Rohingya Muslim men in a village in northwestern Rakhine state last September. The military said in a statement published on Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing's office Facebook page that seven soldiers have had action taken against them for "contributing and participating in murder". The massacre was being investigated by two Reuters journalists - Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28 - who were subsequently arrested in December and are still behind bars facing charges of violating the country's Official Secrets Act.

Kenya: A Kenyan official says a bus has plunged into the Siyapei River, causing the deaths of 17 passengers and seriously injuring four people. Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya said Tuesday that 43 passengers survived with minor injuries after the bus ran off the Narok-Mai Mahiu road about 130km west of Kenya's capital, Nairobi. The bus was travelling from Kendu Bay in western Kenya to Nairobi.